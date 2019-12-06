Former radioactive site collapses into Detroit River, raising drinking water safety concerns

(CNN) A site on the Detroit River that was used to produce radioactive materials during World War II collapsed last week, raising concerns about whether the adjacent water supply is safe to drink.

While officials in the United States say the water is free of radioactivity, the city of Windsor on the Canadian side is raising concerns.

Canadian member of Parliament Brian Masse released a statement Thursday from his office, which alleged that, "on November 27, 2019, the Revere Copper Site on the American side of the Detroit River collapsed most likely due to the weight of the aggregate stored by Detroit Bulk Storage on site."

Masse later provided a letter to Canada's House of Commons further expressing his concerns and calling for both the US and Canadian governments to work together to assess any possible threat.

"Forty million people use the Great Lakes for drinking water, and the ecosystem is already fragile," Masse said. "Any potential threat should be investigated immediately on both sides of the border."

