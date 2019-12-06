A South Carolina deputy accidentally shot a shoplifting suspect's mother

(CNN) A South Carolina sheriff's deputy is under investigation after she unintentionally shot the mother of a shoplifting suspect while attempting to make an arrest, officials said.

The October 20 incident occurred after the deputy recognized the suspect in a shoplifting video from a convenience store and went to his home in Greer, South Carolina, to arrest him, Greenville County Sheriff's Office Capt. Tim Brown said in a video released by the sheriff's office

The sheriff's office has identified the shoplifting suspect as 40-year-old Sean Theodore Kaiser. The encounter between Kaiser and the deputy, who has not been identified, was captured by her body camera and released by the sheriff's office Wednesday.

Video from the camera shows the deputy arriving at Kaiser's home in, where he is standing outside and confirms that he had been at the store where the shoplifting took place. As the deputy begins reading Kaiser his rights, he goes inside the home and she grabs his sleeve and follows him, the video shows.

Inside the house, the deputy tries to negotiate Kaiser's surrender for several minutes, while his mother pleads for him to comply.

