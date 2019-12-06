Baltimore police are investigating arrest shown in viral video

(CNN) Baltimore police say they're investigating the arrest of a man which was captured on video and went viral on social media.

The 45-second video posted on Twitter begins with two officers positioned over a man while he lays on his stomach on the sidewalk. The video does not show the interaction between the man and the officers before video recording began. One officer is on top of the man's upper back with his arm wrapped around his neck. He yells at the man to put his arms behind his back.

The man on the ground can be heard yelling, "You're choking me, sir! You're choking me." Two people are heard speaking with the officers during the arrest but are not in camera view.

Police said they've been investigating the incident since Monday, when the arrest occurred, though the video was brought to their attention Thursday.

"In all cases like this, we investigate the circumstances that led to the arrest and evaluate whether the arrest itself and the use of force are in compliance with the department's policies and procedures," said Matthew Jablow, spokesperson for the Baltimore Police Department.

Read More