Teenager admits attempting to murder 6-year-old boy at Tate Modern

(CNN) A teenager who threw a young French boy from a viewing platform at the Tate Modern art gallery has pleaded guilty to attempted murder, the PA Media news agency reported.

Jonty Bravery , 18, entered his plea at London's Old Bailey criminal court on Friday, and was remanded in custody ahead of his sentencing hearing, the agency reported.

The boy, a French tourist, was hospitalized with serious injuries following the incident on August 4, which took place on the 10th floor of the museum.

The child, aged six at the time of the incident, survived but suffered life-changing injuries as a result of falling five floors, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

"This devastating and shocking incident at the Tate Modern on 4 August of this year changed the lives of Bravery's young victim and his family forever," CPS prosecutor Emma V. Jones said in a statement.

