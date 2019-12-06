This woman wants to cancel Brexit. It turns out it's harder than she thought

London (CNN) Jo Swinson watched the shock results of the UK's EU referendum roll in from somewhere in the political wilderness.

Having lost her suburban Glasgow seat in the 2015 election, Swinson was in the midst of an unplanned political time-out in June 2016 when Britain voted to leave the European Union.

Unceremoniously dumped from the pro-Europe, globalist Westminster establishment by voters back then, three years on she's the face of it.

Swinson, the recently crowned leader of the centrist Liberal Democrats, is leading the political movement to undo the results of the referendum that saw 52% of Britons voting to leave the EU, and 48% voting to remain.

In the event of Swinson winning the December 12 general election and forming a government, there would be no discussion, nor a second referendum on Brexit, something her party had long fought for. It's a bold -- some say undemocratic -- political move, appealing directly to those who voted to remain. It's also a risky one.

Can Swinson -- or any politician -- really win by promising to ignore the will of the majority of voters? Slumping in the polls, with less than a week until election day -- the answer, it seems is likely, no. But, while Swinson's odds of becoming prime minister are extremely long, she doesn't need to win outright to put Brexit in serious political jeopardy.

United to Remain

Last month, Swinson stood on stage, beaming as she held up her party's official platform -- a detailed vision on policy and spending -- but voters didn't need the booklet to know what the party really stood for. It was already spelled out on the bright orange campaign signs, in plain English: "Stop Brexit. Build a brighter future."

At a campaign event at a north London boxing club last month, Swinson confidently showed off her jabs and hooks to the assembled press. Outside the ring, she was equally confident defending her party's position on Brexit, despite critics' warnings over what it means for democracy.

Jo Swinson campaigned at a boxing gym for young people in November.

"This is a democratic election now, and people can make a choice," she said in her mild Scottish accent. "It's an honest message because we're saying, 'If you elect a Liberal Democrat majority government, we're not going to proceed with Brexit.'"

Asked if that position means she doesn't respect the 52% of people who voted "leave," or if she believes she knows better than them, she shot back, "I respect them -- and I respectfully disagree with them."

Swinson's Liberal Democrats have signed on to "Unite to Remain," an agreement brokered with the Green Party and the Welsh independence party Plaid Cymru. The Liberal Democrats have agreed to step aside in 17 constituencies in England and Wales, while the other two parties have cleared the way for the Liberal Democrats in 43, to avoid splitting the remain vote.

Heidi Allen, a Conservative-turned-Independent MP who later joined the Lib Dems, has been the driving force behind Unite to Remain. She tried to get the Labour Party on board, but an agreement to stand down in any seat was a non-starter.

Former Conservative MP and Liberal Democrat member Heidi Allen has been the driving force behind Unite to Remain.

"I still think this has the potential to be game-changing, but of course it could have been far greater than that. Labour are fools, I'm afraid," said Allen. "The country will pay the price as a consequence."

Allen describes Swinson as "young, dynamic, vibrant," and "absolutely the right person to lead the charge for remain."

But when asked her thoughts on the Liberal Democrat plan to cancel Brexit without a vote, she wouldn't answer. "My civilian opinion is, I'm not going to give you one."

Even those within her own party accept that Swinson's position is perhaps too strong. Former party leader Vince Cable notes that although the promise to revoke Article 50 outright reflects the strength of feeling among many within their party, Swinson has toned down her message in recent weeks.

He says she's now "emphasizing in practice we are not going to win an overall majority and our main objective in the next parliament will be to seek a people's vote."

"She has realized that we need a broader base of support amongst people who want to remain but don't care quite so passionately about it," he said.

Backlash for ignoring leavers

Swinson's promise to cancel Brexit likely hasn't done much to heal the Leave/Remain divide in the UK -- she's even taking heat from inside her own Unite to Remain alliance.

In early November, Green Party candidate Caroline Lucas was caught on a hot mic saying exactly what she really thinks about Swinson's approach to Brexit.

"If you wanted to send a message to 17.4 million people that you don't give a f*** about what they just said, why don't you just say so?" she said, in a clip posted by news website JOE.

Swinson has received criticism for ignoring leave voters by promising to cancel Brexit.

Asked about the clip by LBC talk radio host Iain Dale, Lucas said she "didn't realize that bit was being recorded, although I stand by the sentiment."

Every night on his radio phone-in show, Dale hears from people who feel it is the political establishment calling the shots, not them. One caller recently said there wasn't a center-left party that hadn't "betrayed the vote that the referendum called for."

That caller was right. Of all the major political parties, only one, the Conservative Party, has promised to follow through with Brexit. The Scottish National Party plans to vote down the Brexit deal Boris Johnson secured with the EU, the Labour Party is promising to negotiate a new deal, and then put that one to voters in a second referendum.

After more than three years of failed attempts to resolve the Brexit conundrum, Leave voter Dale believes politicians of all stripes have been merely pretending to go along with Brexit since the 2016 vote.

"They pretend in the name of democracy, but what they are actually doing is subverting democracy. It's a very dangerous game they're playing," he told CNN. "The people who lost the referendum can't really bear it.

"They think that the people who voted for Brexit were stupid, thick, racist, whatever, and they just haven't come to terms with that result and I'm afraid I don't think they ever will," he added.

A fresh face next to Johnson and Corbyn

During a BBC town hall last month, Swinson was mocked by an audience member who asked whether she regretted declaring that she could become the next PM, and if she now agreed "how ridiculous that sounded?" She insisted that stranger things have happened in politics.

Swinson herself has beaten the odds before. First elected in 2005, she became the first Liberal Democrat ever to win her Scottish constituency of East Dunbartonshire. She was also the youngest MP elected that year, at just 25, earning her the informal title of "Baby of the House."

At just 39 years old, Swinson's is a comparatively fresh face next to those of Conservative leader Boris Johnson (55), or Labour's Jeremy Corbyn (70), but she already has more than a decade of experience as a Member of Parliame