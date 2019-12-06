Russian billionaire killed by vehicle while walking his dog in England

(CNN) A Russian billionaire was killed in a road collision while walking his dog in England last week, it has been confirmed.

Surrey Police released a statement on Thursday confirming that Dmitry Obretetskiy, 49, died on November 30, following an incident in Oxshott, a village near London, on November 25.

Obretetskiy, the latest in a series of prominent Russians to die in the UK, was taken to hospital by ambulance with serious injuries, police said.

The collision involved three vehicles, officers confirmed. No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.

In the police statement, Obretetskiy's family described him as a "quiet and private man."

