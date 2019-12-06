Ajo, Arizona, is the story of a better America

You might meet a construction worker, a visiting artist, a teacher, a preacher from one of the two bright-white churches that anchor the plaza, a snowbird or an employee of the Customs and Border Protection, which works checkpoints, the desert and the border with Mexico, some 40 miles to the south.
Some of the older generation would have been mineworkers for Ajo's New Cornelia copper mine
, which made for an economic heyday for Ajo through much of the 20th century. At that time, Ajo was a company town, where the mine provided for all its families, although not always equally.
Then came the mine's traumatic closure
a generation ago after a drop in copper prices and disputes among the workers and their union. The town slid into disrepair; the hospital and many shops shuttered; the houses of Indian Village and Mexican Town were mostly razed. People tried to "get by."
With a profile like this, where nearly everything that is divisive about modern American life would seem concentrated in this town of a few thousand residents, Ajo might tempt you to think that it contributes to the description of America as "a nation divided," or even "bitterly divided." And yet if you looked at Ajo, not as a test case for national issues, but on its own terms, you would find something very different -- a town that has come together
in collaborative ways to save itself.
Ajo's coming together is more common than not, at least as far as what my husband, James Fallows, and I have found in our travels around the entire country since 2013. While the country's national government may be divided, even paralyzed, the towns around this nation are often and strongly acting in a united way, facing their problems, negotiating their solutions and taking action for the greater good of their communities.
Why are towns working when the national government isn't? Citizens of the towns have told us that they recognize that responsibility finally lies with them; they know what needs to be done, and they can't wait for someone, somewhere to come in and "save" them. People from communities of all sizes, whether 2,500, 25,000 or 250,000, say that their towns are small enough to give them agency to act, and they are personal and entwined enough that accountability to each other comes first.
And Ajo's efforts reflect this most clearly. In 1993, a group called the International Sonoran Desert Alliance (ISDA), representing the 3 "nations" of Ajo, as they referred to themselves, imagined and began a joint effort
, which continues today. Tracy Taft, a former community organizer and educator who became the CEO of ISDA in 2003, had intended to retire in Ajo and focus on her art, but she was drawn deeper into a community that she saw struggling. As CEO, she helped design with passion and detail the elaborate and collaborative fix for Ajo: reinventing an economy, restoring the buildings, feeding a population in the desert, stewarding the environment of the desert, caring for health in rural conditions, educating and nurturing the dreams of its children and trying to keep them or lure them back with opportunity.
This comprehensive plan
would require the residents of Ajo to refashion the abandoned school complex of the miners' children into a boutique conference center