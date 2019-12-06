Ajo, Arizona, is the story of a better America

Deborah Fallows is the co-author with her husband, Atlantic writer James Fallows, of " Our Towns: A 100,000-Mile Journey into the Heart of America ." An HBO documentary based on the book is currently in production. Fallows is also a fellow at New America. The views expressed in this commentary are her own. View more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) Take a walk through the oasis of green grass and palm trees in the central plaza of the tiny Sonoran Desert town of Ajo in southwest Arizona. You're likely to run into a Native American from the Tohono O'odham tribe, a Hispanic from the United States or nearby Mexico, or a white person, whom the whole town refers to as Anglo. These three cultures comprise most of the population of Ajo -- and always have.

You might meet a construction worker, a visiting artist, a teacher, a preacher from one of the two bright-white churches that anchor the plaza, a snowbird or an employee of the Customs and Border Protection, which works checkpoints, the desert and the border with Mexico, some 40 miles to the south.

Ajo's coming together is more common than not, at least as far as what my husband, James Fallows, and I have found in our travels around the entire country since 2013. While the country's national government may be divided, even paralyzed, the towns around this nation are often and strongly acting in a united way, facing their problems, negotiating their solutions and taking action for the greater good of their communities.

Why are towns working when the national government isn't? Citizens of the towns have told us that they recognize that responsibility finally lies with them; they know what needs to be done, and they can't wait for someone, somewhere to come in and "save" them. People from communities of all sizes, whether 2,500, 25,000 or 250,000, say that their towns are small enough to give them agency to act, and they are personal and entwined enough that accountability to each other comes first.

And Ajo's efforts reflect this most clearly. In 1993, a group called the International Sonoran Desert Alliance (ISDA), representing the 3 "nations" of Ajo, as they referred to themselves, imagined and began a joint effort , which continues today. Tracy Taft, a former community organizer and educator who became the CEO of ISDA in 2003, had intended to retire in Ajo and focus on her art, but she was drawn deeper into a community that she saw struggling. As CEO, she helped design with passion and detail the elaborate and collaborative fix for Ajo: reinventing an economy, restoring the buildings, feeding a population in the desert, stewarding the environment of the desert, caring for health in rural conditions, educating and nurturing the dreams of its children and trying to keep them or lure them back with opportunity.