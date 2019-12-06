'Miracle' woman survives six-hour cardiac arrest

(CNN) A British woman has made a full recovery after suffering a six-hour cardiac arrest caused by severe hypothermia

-- a condition that doctors say also saved her life.

Thirty four-year-old Audrey Schoeman was caught in a snowstorm while hiking in the Pyrenees mountain range in Spain on November 3, and her husband Rohan called the emergency services when she passed out, according to a statement from Vall d'Hebron Hospital in Barcelona.

"I thought she was dead," Rohan said in an interview with local broadcaster TV3.

"I was trying to feel for a pulse... I couldn't feel a breath, I couldn't feel a heartbeat."

Read More