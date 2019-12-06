German art activists apologize for displaying urn containing 'Holocaust ashes'

(CNN) A German activist group has apologized for displaying what was claimed to be the ashes of Holocaust victims in an urn outside the German parliament.

The Center for Political Beauty (ZPS) on Monday installed a transparent urn, which it claimed contained the remains of Holocaust victims.

The ZPS said the urn contained remains recovered from dams, rivers and fields near former Nazi camps in Germany and what was Nazi-occupied Poland.

The art installation, intended to raise awareness of right-wing extremism, received criticism from religious leaders and memorial organizations.

"Auschwitz survivors are dismayed that this memorial violates their feelings and the eternal peace of their murdered relatives," Christoph Heubner, executive vice president of the International Auschwitz Committee, said in a statement

