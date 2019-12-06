Wayfair is taking up to 75% off at its 72-Hour Deal Dash

Deck your halls with new home furnishings from Wayfair. The mega home retailer has kicked off its 72-Hour Deal Dash by marking down items across product categories.

This sale is the perfect opportunity to spruce up your home before the holidays hit. Save big on everything you need for your bedroom, including furniture, mattresses, mattress toppers, pillows, comforters and sheets, along with furniture for the rest of the house, like dining room, living room, office and outdoor pieces. Or, if you're just looking to add a few new touches to your space, shop deals on wall art, area rugs, tabletop essentials, lighting and curtains.

Just keep in mind: This sale will only last for — yes, you guessed it — three days, so be sure to browse through all the home deals before time runs out. For more great deals on Wayfair, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.