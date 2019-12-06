The Galaxy Note 10+ Star Wars Special Edition is now up for preorder

Samsung caught our attention in August with the Note10+ and managed to do it again a few weeks ago with the announcement of the Galaxy Note10+ Star Wars Special Edition. This $1,299 version features a special black and red paint job that goes to the Dark Side.

Better yet, the special edition is ready for preorder. Here are the details.

Samsung Galaxy Note10+ Star Wars Special Edition ($1,299; samsung.com)

So what does this special edition get you? Well, it's certainly a Force strong and incredibly sleek looking Note10+. It has a black body with red accents, including a red S Pen that's reminiscent of a red lightsaber. The Note10+ features a triple camera on the back, a vibrant 6.8-inch Infinity-O Super display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and Android 9.0 Pie with Samsung's One UI. It's the full experience that won us over. Samsung has also worked with Lucas Film for a custom wallpaper and user experience, complete with "Star Wars"-themed skins and sounds.

The back of the device not only features red accents and a red rim around the camera but also inscriptions of a "Star Wars" logo and a First Order insignia. A matching black leather case and Galaxy Buds, which are limited edition with a matching paint job, are included. The buds are black, but the case has red highlights. And lastly, you get a metal badge adorned with Kylo Ren to commemorate the device.

The Note10+ Star Wars Special Edition comes in a larger box with Kylo Ren on the front. Samsung did a great job with this design and presentation. Preorders are limited in quantity and should ship for a December 13 launch. We highly recommend preordering the phone sooner than later, and of course, May the Force be with you.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.