Why CBD may deserve a place in your skin care routine

CBD oil is kind of like a B-list celebrity — popular enough for name recognition, but not so much that people can recite their resume. Once relegated to the health and wellness aisle, CBD oil — which is short for cannabidiol — can now be found in skin care, makeup and hair care products. Whether or not it actually merits a spot in those formulas, though, is a different story.

CBD is an active ingredient in cannabis, aka marijuana. Unlike THC, which is the psychoactive part of the cannabis plant that's responsible for that signature high, CBD is non-psychoactive — so no, applying a CBD cream won't get you stoned. But like THC, it impacts the body's endocannabinoid system. "CBD modulates the response of the endocannabinoid system to messenger chemicals," says Dr. Jordan Tishler, a physician and professor at Harvard Medical School. "There are some receptors in skin, particularly, that respond to CBD specifically. These may play a role in pain modulation and local inflammation."

It's a, uh, budding topic of research in dermatology for that reason. In fact, "cannabinoids have demonstrated widespread effects on the skin — anti-inflammatory, anti-itching and anti-aging," says Dr. Jennifer Chwalek, a dermatologist at Union Square Laser Dermatology in New York City. "Cannabidiol also has hydrating, moisturizing and wrinkle-reducing properties." With that in mind, it could be beneficial for people with dry sky or people looking to plump up fine lines, and since it's especially gentle, it's ideal for sensitive skin types as well. The compounds may also be helpful in treating skin conditions like eczema, acne, psoriasis and even skin cancer, she notes, as well as age-related skin changes. For that reason, your best bet for incorporating CBD into your routine is via skin care — versus hair care or in your makeup, where the jury is still out on its potential.

While CBD oil is considered safe when applied topically, it also faces the same challenges of any newly popular ingredient: regulation. "The quality of the cannabidiol can vary greatly from one product to the other, resulting in variability in efficacy," Chwalek says. "Also, often CBD oil is compounded with other ingredients in the product, which could potentially cause irritation or allergic reactions."

She recommends checking the ingredient list for CBD or cannabidiol, as products are often marketed with CBD claims but only actually contain hemp seed oil, which contains trace amounts of cannabinoids. A formula should have a concentration of at least 100 milligrams and, ideally, few additional ingredients. "The more ingredients, the more potential for irritation," she explains. What that ultimately means is that yes, CBD skin care can seem more expensive than its counterparts, but with proven benefits, it could well be worth it. Below, we rounded up some of the best CBD beauty products that make the cut.

Sagely Naturals Brightening CBD Night Cream ($64; nordstrom.com)

This night cream pairs a whopping 150 milligrams of CBD with a variety of skin care heavy hitters: Bakuchiol is known as a retinol alternative, delivering collagen-boosting benefits without irritation, while hyaluronic acid draws and retains moisture in skin.

Cannuka CBD Calming Eye Balm ($38; ulta.com)

The silky balm formulation makes this eye cream a real treat for tired, puffy eyes. Botanical oils soften and hydrate skin as CBD eases inflammation, which helps reduce swelling and redness.

Saint Jane Beauty Luxury CBD Beauty Serum ($125; sephora.com)

Chwalek is a fan of this pricey formula, which may just be worth it. Not only does it pack an impressive 500 milligrams of CBD, but "it is full of botanical extracts and antioxidants that have skin benefits, like grapeseed oil, rosehip oil and helichrysum," she says. Plus, a little goes a long way, so it'll last you.

Josie Maran Skin Dope Argan Oil + 100 mg CBD ($78; sephora.com)

Dry skin? You're in the right place. Chwalek is a fan of this pairing of CBD oil and argan oil, which is beloved for its ability to moisturize and nourish skin. They make the ultimate tag team for calm, soft skin.

Herbivore Emerald CBD+ Adaptogens Moisture Glow Oil ($48; amazon.com)

This oil is a one-two punch of CBD and adaptogens. The 100 milligrams of CBD calm, adaptogens counteract the effects of environmental stress on skin and hemp seed oil locks in moisture. Together, they leave skin renewed and radiant.

Smith & Cult Locked & Lit Hydrating Lip Balm ($21; ulta.com)

Chapped lips have nothing on this nourishing balm, which instantly soothes irritation with CBD and seals in moisture with a blend of botanically derived oils. It glides on like butter to keep lips smooth and soft.

Beboe High Potency CBD Face Cream ($98; nordstrom.com)

Along with cannabidiol, this moisturizer offers a powerful combo of enzymes and plant-based peptides to support collagen production — which in turn promotes firmer, smoother skin.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.