(CNN) It's like something out of a disaster movie -- a towering inferno shooting upward through tall trees at breakneck speed, spewing flames into the sky.

A firefighter in Australia filmed the shocking moment Thursday as his crew battled a raging bushfire on the doorstep of the country's biggest city -- one of over 100 blazes that is burning across the southeastern state of New South Wales (NSW).

It's called crowning -- when a bushfire moves through the tops of trees or shrubs, burning independently above the ground.

Firefighters from the Sydney suburb of Inglewood ran for their lives as the fire burned out of control in Orangeville, around 45 miles (75 kilometers) southwest of Sydney.

"I am happy to inform you that no one was injured or hurt, our truck survived with no damage," Fire and Rescue NSW 79 Station Ingleburn said on its Facebook page, according to CNN affiliate Nine News.

