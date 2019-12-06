Settle in with these weekend reads

(CNN)An election that could destroy the UK. Rethink your bias against Generation Z. How to heal America's fracture. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed during a busy news week.
Kamala Harris' campaign was not perfect — but the context of her candidacy shouldn't be ignored, either.
As the United Kingdom faces its most momentous election in recent history, Scotland is grappling with which view to set its sights on. The key issue will be whether, in the long term, they want to remain part of the UK or to break away.
Domestic beers, like Budweiser, Coors Light and Miller Light, once dominated the US beverage market. But sales are declining while alternatives are spiking. Here's what Americans are drinking instead.
Kids today sometimes get a bad rap — they're on their phones too much, they don't respect their elders, they're entitled. But these four young people are disproving every negative stereotype.
President Donald Trump will soon become the third president in American history to face impeachment by the House, all because of what he did on July 25. Here's a minute-by-minute breakdown of one of the most consequential days in modern US political history.
A new ride at Galaxy's Edge takes you so deep into the Star Wars universe that you're in the plot. A CNN reporter takes you through all the action.
In the last of a three-part series, Yaffa Fredrick explores the binding thread that can reinforce just how much we all have in common.