(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:
-- A Saudi national who was doing military training is suspected as the shooter who killed at least three people at a Florida naval base, sources say.
-- Employers added 266,000 jobs last month, up from 156,000 jobs added in October.
-- The man accused of killing two doctors in their Boston penthouse told police he was having an affair with one of them and killed the other in self-defense, according to a recording.
-- The White House is facing a deadline to decide if it'll participate in the impeachment proceedings. Follow live updates.
-- Brandt Jean's hug of forgiveness shocked the country. Yet he still won't watch the video from that moment.
-- The UPS employee who died after his truck was hijacked in Miami on Thursday was covering the route for another driver, his brother says.
-- Kylie Rae Harris, a rising country star, was speeding and drunk at the time of her fatal crash on a New Mexico highway, police say.
-- Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino says he is a changed man.