(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:

-- A Saudi national who was doing military training is suspected as the shooter who killed at least three people at a Florida naval base , sources say.

-- The man accused of killing two doctors in their Boston penthouse told police he was having an affair with one of them and killed the other in self-defense , according to a recording.

-- The White House is facing a deadline to decide if it'll participate in the impeachment proceedings. Follow live updates.