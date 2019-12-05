The week in 25 photos

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi prepares to deliver a statement in Washington on Thursday, December 5. She said the House was proceeding with articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, a historic step that is likely to make Trump the third president in US history to be impeached.Erin Schaff/The New York Times/Redux
Police help an injured man near London Bridge on Friday, November 29. Two people were stabbed to death and three others were injured in a terrorist attack near the bridge, according to London Metropolitan Police. The 28-year-old suspect was fatally shot by police.Daniel Sorabji/AFP/Getty Images
From left, law professors Noah Feldman, Pamela S. Karlan, Michael Gerhardt and Jonathan Turley prepare to testify before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, December 4. The committee was wanting opinions on whether President Trump's actions constituted impeachment offenses.Erin Schaff/The New York Times/Redux
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, facing the camera, talks with other world leaders during a NATO reception at London's Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, December 3. Trudeau later acknowledged that he was talking about US President Donald Trump in a video that went viral. Around Trudeau, from left, are Britain's Princess Anne, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.Press Association/Sipa USA
People fleeing Typhoon Kammuri rest at an evacuation center in Batangas, Philippines, on Tuesday, December 3.Ezra Acayan/Getty Images
A police robot patrols a railway station in Changchun, China, on Monday, December 2. The robot can recognize passenger faces and compare them with the faces of wanted criminals.Visual China Group/Getty Images
A rat runs across a snowy sidewalk in New York on Monday, December 2.Carlo Allegri/Reuters
Stanford law professor Pamela Karlan, testifying on Capitol Hill, is seen on an office television screen during the annual Christmas tree lighting at New York's Rockefeller Center on Wednesday, December 4.Jason Szenes/EPA
A man drinks a beverage as a police officer chases anti-government protesters in Santiago, Chile, on Wednesday, December 4.Goran Tomasevic/Reuters
US President Trump leaves the White House as he heads to the NATO summit in London on Monday, December 2.Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Getty Images
Men dressed as Santa Claus help each other with their costumes as they prepare for a church service in Friedrichshafen, Germany, on Sunday, December 1.Felix Kastle/DPA/AFP via Getty Images
A tourist uses a friend's scarf as she and others struggle to climb an icy section of China's Great Wall on Saturday, November 30.Kevin Frayer/Getty Images
Julia Stamberger and her daughter Xyla hustle back to their car after some Black Friday shopping in Chicago on November 29.Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy defends US President Donald Trump on Thursday, December 5, after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi asked House Democrats to draft articles of impeachment.Erin Scott/Reuters
This aerial photo shows a solar panel installation in China's Ruicheng County on Thursday, November 28.Sam McNeil/AP
A protester is tossed into the air during an anti-government rally in Baghdad, Iraq, on Tuesday, December 3.Hussein Faleh/AFP/Getty Images
Villagers pluck water chestnuts from a pond in Kanpur, India, on Wednesday, December 4.Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP
A tiger is held at an animal refuge in Villena, Spain, on Monday, December 2. In October, Polish border authorities found 10 emaciated tigers in the back of a truck that was heading from Italy to Russia. Five of the tigers just arrived in Villena after weeks of recovery at a Polish zoo.Jose Jordan/AFP/STR/Getty Images
A diver dressed as Santa Claus has some help during a promotional event in Seoul, South Korea, on Wednesday, November 4.Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters
A 3-D printed statue is unveiled in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on World AIDS Day, Sunday, December 1. The statue sheds a tear every 40 seconds — reflecting how often someone on Earth dies from the AIDS epidemic.Robin Van Lonkhuijsen/ANP/EPA
French President Emmanuel Macron meets with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the NATO summit in London on Tuesday, December 3. The two had traded criticisms earlier in the day.Evan Vucci/AP
The Volcan de Fuego (Volcano of Fire) is seen in Acatenango, Guatemala, on Saturday, November 30.Esteban Biba/EFE/EPA