A seasonal UPS employee confessed to stealing more than $1,000 worth of packages

(CNN) A seasonal worker for UPS has been arrested following accusations of package theft.

Emmanuel Lamont Reggin Jr. has been charged with third-degree theft, which is a felony.

According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, Reggin was hired as a seasonal worker to help a full-time driver unload packages. On Monday, Reggin helped unload approximately 5,500 packages at a company in Northeast Miami-Dade, the police said.

While the other UPS employee was not looking, Reggin grabbed several boxes and hid them by a dumpster, police said. Inside the boxes were two Amazon Kindles, an Apple iPad 7 and a Microsoft Surface Pro.

The merchandise was valued at about $1,800, according to the police.

