Tufts University to remove Sackler name from buildings and programs

(CNN)Tufts University said Thursday that it will remove the Sackler name from facilities and programs "starting immediately."
The Sackler name will come down from the Sackler School of Graduate Biomedical Sciences, the Center for Medical Education, the Laboratory for the Convergence of Biomedical, Physical and Engineering Sciences and various programs, according to an letter posted on the university's website from Peter Dolan, Tuft's chairman of the board of trustees and Anthony Monaco, the university's president.
The Sackler family, which owns pharmaceutical giant Purdue Pharma, has been embroiled in accusations that it fueled the opioid crisis.
"Our students, faculty, staff, alumni, and others have shared with us the negative impact the Sackler name has on them each day, noting the human toll of the opioid epidemic in which members of the Sackler family and their company, Purdue Pharma, are associated," they said in the letter.
The decision comes after "long and thoughtful deliberations" and "with the values of this institution as the guiding force," it said.
Tufts, located just outside of Boston, MA, also announced in the statement that it plans to "establish a $3 million endowment to support education, research, and civic engagement programs aimed at the prevention and treatment of addiction and substance abuse."
A review conducted by a former US attorney and commissioned by the university to assess the university's past relationship with Purdue Pharma and the Sacklers -- whose gifts to the university date back to the 1980s -- found no wrongdoing by the university or personnel, nor violations of policy. It also found "no evidence of an arrangement by which Purdue or the Sacklers agreed to fund programs or research in exchange for certain outcomes or curriculum," the letter said.
The university acknowledges there was "evidence suggesting the appearance of influence in that Tufts officials at times may have provided favored treatment to the Sacklers and Purdue or acted to avoid controversy related to them," but adds, "they did not find there was evidence of any material impact on instruction or research," the letter said.
The university said it is taking a number of steps to "ensure" policies reflect best practices with respect to academic research.
A number of prominent museums have also cut ties to the Sackler family.
The National Portrait Gallery in London turned down a £1,000,000 donation, about $1.3 million, from the Sackler Trust to the gallery's Inspiring People project in March.
The Louvre in Paris removed the Sackler name from its walls in July.
The Metropolitan Museum of Art said that it would no longer accept money from the Sackler family, although they would not rename the Sackler Wing.