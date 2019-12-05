Tufts University to remove Sackler name from buildings and programs

(CNN) Tufts University said Thursday that it will remove the Sackler name from facilities and programs "starting immediately."

The Sackler name will come down from the Sackler School of Graduate Biomedical Sciences, the Center for Medical Education, the Laboratory for the Convergence of Biomedical, Physical and Engineering Sciences and various programs, according to an letter posted on the university's website from Peter Dolan, Tuft's chairman of the board of trustees and Anthony Monaco, the university's president.

The Sackler family, which owns pharmaceutical giant Purdue Pharma, has been embroiled in accusations that it fueled the opioid crisis

"Our students, faculty, staff, alumni, and others have shared with us the negative impact the Sackler name has on them each day, noting the human toll of the opioid epidemic in which members of the Sackler family and their company, Purdue Pharma, are associated," they said in the letter.

The decision comes after "long and thoughtful deliberations" and "with the values of this institution as the guiding force," it said.