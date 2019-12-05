NYPD appoints first black chief of detectives

(CNN) The New York City Police Department got a new chief of detectives this week -- the first black person to hold the role since the force's founding almost 200 years ago.

That's according to a spokesperson for the NYPD, which appointed Rodney Harrison to the position Wednesday.

Harrison formerly served as chief of patrol, where he oversaw policing in communities throughout the city. In his new role, Harrison will manage a slightly different unit, focusing on the detection and investigation of crimes.

The official is replacing Dermot Shea , who took after as police commissioner this month following the resignation of James O'Neill.

"I'm humbled to become Chief of Detectives, a position I've always strived for, and will work tirelessly to build the strongest possible cases and bring those that commit crimes to justice," Harrison said in a statement.

