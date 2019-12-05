New York City announces new cargo bike program to ease traffic congestion

(CNN) UPS, Amazon and DHL will be allowed to make deliveries with cargo bikes in lower Manhattan, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced, in a move that's intended to alleviate traffic congestion.

"New Yorkers are now getting 1.5 million packages a day, and traffic has been growing," Department of Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg said. "We want to at least get a few of these cargo bikes up and running in the holiday season."

The three delivery companies were targeted for the sheer volume of packages they deliver to the island every day, according to a press release. Smaller freight businesses can apply to the program.

The mayor's office announced that it will expect about 100 cargo bikes -- which carry large containers -- to be used over the next six months, according to the press release. Amazon alone reports about 90 bikes making grocery deliveries in Manhattan and parts of Brooklyn. The companies may use the bikes to make deliveries below 60th Street in Manhattan.

The freight companies will be allowed to use pedal-assisted e-bikes. Bikes that don't require pedaling to move, such as throttle-assisted e-bikes, are still banned throughout New York state.

Read More