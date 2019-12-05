A 5-year-old boy's entire kindergarten class showed up for his adoption hearing

(CNN) A boy in Michigan showed up at the courthouse in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Thursday for an adoption hearing with his foster parents, and he had a crowd of unusual supporters.

Five-year-old Michael's entire kindergarten class sat in the audience behind him waving big red hearts mounted on wooden sticks to show their support.

Michael's adoptive father told CNN his favorite part was when the judge asked everyone present in the room to explain what Michael means to them.

The kindergartners offered the most touching answers, standing up and telling the court, "I love Michael" or "Michael's my best friend," his father said.

He added that the judge said it was the first time she'd ever hosted a whole kindergarten class for a hearing in her courtroom.

Mrs. McKee's kindergarten class supported their classmate as his adoption was finalized.

