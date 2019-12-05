A news helicopter was struck by a suspected drone over Los Angeles, causing substantial damage

By Scottie Andrew, CNN

Updated 5:58 PM ET, Thu December 5, 2019

KABC crew on board the station&#39;s Air7 HD chopper said the suspected drone ripped a hole through the tail of the craft and left dents and scratches.
(CNN)A Los Angeles news helicopter made an emergency landing when an object struck its tail, and crew on board believe it was a drone.

KABC's Air7 HD chopper was flying just east of downtown at about 1,100 feet when crew heard a pop, then a loud bang, reporter Chris Cristi told the CNN affiliate.
"We felt it, we heard it and we all looked at each other; didn't really know what it was," he said of Wednesday night's incident.
He thought a bird might have flown into the chopper -- but when the crew safely landed and assessed the damage, "it was a different story," he said.
    The object had ripped through the tail of the helicopter and left other dents and scratches in other spots of the aircraft.