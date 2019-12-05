Hijacked UPS truck led Florida police on a massive chase that ended in a shootout

(CNN) An armed robbery at a Florida jewelry store Thursday led to the hijacking of a UPS truck and a massive police chase that ended in a fatal shootout in Broward County.

At least one woman was hurt in the robbery at Regent Jewelers along Miracle Mile in Coral Gables, in neighboring Miami-Dade County, Coral Gables police said.

Police in Miramar, where the chase ended, said there were "multiple fatalities" at the scene. Police said there were no officer fatalities.

At one point during the chase, the line of emergency vehicles chasing the UPS truck stretched for approximately half a mile on roads behind the truck.

The first call police received was a silent holdup alarm from the jewelry store at 4:17 p.m., Coral Gables Police Chief Edward Hudak Jr. said. At least two suspects left the store, Hudak said, and the UPS truck driver was then taken hostage and the truck raced away.

