(CNN) Authorities continued looking Thursday for a 1-year-old after finding a dead woman in an Ansonia, Connecticut, home and learning that the baby who lives at the residence was supposed to be there, according to police.

Police issued an Amber Alert for Venessa Morales on Wednesday. Investigators have spoken with the girl's father and family members, and none knows her whereabouts, Lt. Patrick Lynch of the Ansonia Police Department said. She was last seen Friday afternoon at a relative's house.

The nearby Derby Police Department and state and federal authorities are assisting in the search. "We will continue to follow every lead. No information is too small or insignificant," Lynch said, explaining that authorities do not believe the incident is random. He would not elaborate.

The woman who was found dead at the home in Ansonia, about 10 miles west of New Haven, has not been identified. It was not clear how, if at all, she is related to Venessa.

Police are attempting to identify the woman via her fingerprints, Lynch said Wednesday, and they expect to release her name soon.

