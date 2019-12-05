Police are searching for 1-year-old after finding mother dead in an Ansonia, Connecticut, home

(CNN) Police have identified the woman found dead in an Ansonia, Connecticut, home as the mother of a 1-year-old girl who remains missing.

The woman, who was found Monday during a police wellness check, was identified as Christine Marie Holloway, the child's 43-year-old mother, Lt. Patrick Lynch of the Ansonia Police Department said. Lynch said police think little Vanessa Morales might be alive.

Police issued an Amber Alert for Vanessa on Wednesday. Investigators have spoken with the girl's father and family members, and none know her whereabouts, Lynch said. She was last seen last Friday afternoon at a relative's house.

"We are working on the premise that she is safe somewhere," he told reporters, adding to an earlier comment that authorities think the child is with someone.

The woman died of blunt force trauma, police said, but the New Haven County and state medical examiners' offices have not released additional information.

