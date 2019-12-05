49ers suspend analyst over 'dark skin' remarks about Ravens' Lamar Jackson

(CNN) The San Francisco 49ers suspended radio analyst Tim Ryan for one game after his comments about Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson having an advantage because of his dark skin.

During Ryan's Monday appearance on KNBR, a Bay Area radio station, he said Jackson's skin color helped him disguise a dark football when running fake handoffs during a recent game.

"He's really good at that fake, Lamar Jackson, but when you consider his dark skin color with a dark football with a dark uniform, you could not see that thing. I mean you literally could not see when he was in and out of the mesh point."

Ryan and the team apologized for the remarks on Wednesday.

"I regret my choice of words in trying to describe the conditions of the game," Ryan said in a statement. "Lamar Jackson is an MVP-caliber player and I respect him greatly. I want to sincerely apologize to him and anyone else I offended."

