Stunning images from horse racing's photographer of the year

(CNN)With man and beast straining every sinew against a backdrop of stunning scenery, it's no wonder the sport of kings lends itself to incredible photography.
Whether it's gripping action, colorful crowd scenes or spectacular venues, horse racing offers a rich shooting gallery for photographers.
Among the world's best is Edward Whitaker of the UK's Racing Post, who has been named racing's photographer of the year for the second consecutive time, his ninth overall.
His latest accolade was for a portfolio of six stunning photographs taken over the last 12 months.
Humble about his achievement, he says part of his success is down to his ability to pick a "balanced" portfolio which demonstrates the many different aspects of photography.
