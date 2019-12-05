Stunning images from horse racing's photographer of the year

By Ben Church, CNN

Updated 5:27 AM ET, Thu December 5, 2019

Multi award-winning snapper Edward Whitaker was named horse racing&#39;s photographer of the year for his portfolio of six stunning pictures. The first was taken at dawn before morning exercise at Philip Hobbs&#39; yard, on the west coast of England. &quot;I got there and saw this amazing sky, I could see what was going to happen but I just needed a horse,&quot; Whitaker told CNN Sport.
This picture of two-time Grand National winner Tiger Roll jumping to success for the second time is one of his favorites. The photograph was taken remotely but Whitaker credits the birch hitting to water for &quot;bringing it to life&quot;.
This picture was inspired by the Tour de France which was taking place at the same time as the horse race. The family of spectators were watching runners at Goodwood flash past but Whitaker said it &quot;could have easily been cyclists speeding past.&quot;
This dramatic picture was taken at Lingfield, moments before it &quot;absolutely poured down with rain.&quot; Whitaker concedes a lot of days for a racing photographer are spent &quot;living in waterproofs&quot;.
This shutter pan picture was taken as racehorse Japan beat Crystal Ocean in the Juddmonte International. &quot;There is just this lovely, dramatic sense of speed in the picture. It sort of cleans up the picture without all the sponsors in the background,&quot; said Whitaker. &lt;br /&gt;
&quot;Although it&#39;s unfortunate, falling jockeys make good photographs. He is making such a great shape, like a dancer,&quot; Whitaker said, confirming that both horse and jockey were safe after the fall.
(CNN)With man and beast straining every sinew against a backdrop of stunning scenery, it's no wonder the sport of kings lends itself to incredible photography.

Whether it's gripping action, colorful crowd scenes or spectacular venues, horse racing offers a rich shooting gallery for photographers.
Among the world's best is Edward Whitaker of the UK's Racing Post, who has been named racing's photographer of the year for the second consecutive time, his ninth overall.
His latest accolade was for a portfolio of six stunning photographs taken over the last 12 months.
    Humble about his achievement, he says part of his success is down to his ability to pick a "balanced" portfolio which demonstrates the many different aspects of photography.
