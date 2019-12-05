Stunning images from horse racing's photographer of the year

Photos: Stunning shots from horse racing's photographer of the year Multi award-winning snapper Edward Whitaker was named horse racing's photographer of the year for his portfolio of six stunning pictures. The first was taken at dawn before morning exercise at Philip Hobbs' yard, on the west coast of England. "I got there and saw this amazing sky, I could see what was going to happen but I just needed a horse," Whitaker told CNN Sport. Hide Caption 1 of 6

Photos: Stunning shots from horse racing's photographer of the year This picture of two-time Grand National winner Tiger Roll jumping to success for the second time is one of his favorites. The photograph was taken remotely but Whitaker credits the birch hitting to water for "bringing it to life". Hide Caption 2 of 6

Photos: Stunning shots from horse racing's photographer of the year This picture was inspired by the Tour de France which was taking place at the same time as the horse race. The family of spectators were watching runners at Goodwood flash past but Whitaker said it "could have easily been cyclists speeding past." Hide Caption 3 of 6

Photos: Stunning shots from horse racing's photographer of the year This dramatic picture was taken at Lingfield, moments before it "absolutely poured down with rain." Whitaker concedes a lot of days for a racing photographer are spent "living in waterproofs". Hide Caption 4 of 6

Photos: Stunning shots from horse racing's photographer of the year This shutter pan picture was taken as racehorse Japan beat Crystal Ocean in the Juddmonte International. "There is just this lovely, dramatic sense of speed in the picture. It sort of cleans up the picture without all the sponsors in the background," said Whitaker.

Hide Caption 5 of 6