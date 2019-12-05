The answer to Superman's biggest weakness

Opinion by Noah Berlatsky

Updated 8:15 AM ET, Thu December 5, 2019

In 1938&#39;s first issue of &quot;Action Comics,&quot; the world got its first glimpse of a superhero, and it was never the same again. Superman soon became an icon - not &quot;just of truth, justice and the American way&quot; - but a symbol of good for billions of people, through their childhood and beyond. Super-fans told CNN their stories of what the character has meant to them over the years. (Superman is a DC Entertainment character and DC is owned by Time Warner, also the owner of CNN.)
On his wedding day in 2011, &lt;a href=&quot;http://ireport.cnn.com/docs/DOC-984108&quot;&gt;Robert Levine&lt;/a&gt; donned a Superman cape while walking down the aisle. The orchestra played the John Williams score from 1978&#39;s &quot;Superman: The Movie.&quot; He said he wanted to wear the cape because Superman has always inspired him. &quot;He represents the good in all of us,&quot; he said. After the ceremony, wedding guests couldn&#39;t help but talk about Levine&#39;s fashion choice. &quot;All the speeches at the wedding ended up revolving around my infatuation with the Man of Steel, but to me, I just wanted to honor the iconic legend,&quot; he said.
As a child, &lt;a href=&quot;http://ireport.cnn.com/docs/DOC-984390&quot;&gt;Diego-Alonso Mantica&#39;s&lt;/a&gt; memories of Superman started when he first wore his blue and red Superman pajamas, which you can see here in his 1986 photo outside his home in Miami. But as he got older, Mantica says Superman became something more for him. &quot;He &#39;ignited&#39; me, and turned on the dormant rationale that we humans have five senses, while the reality is otherwise. We, too, can have &#39;superhuman&#39; abilities,&quot; he said. &quot;He is admired by kids because innately, we human beings choose good over evil.&quot;
&lt;a href=&quot;http://ireport.cnn.com/docs/DOC-984476&quot;&gt;Alan Farlowe &lt;/a&gt;has been a fan of Superman since he opened his first comic book at age 8. He attributes Superman&#39;s &quot;fall&quot; from the top tier of superheroes because he was the best of the &quot;Supers.&quot; &quot;He does what&#39;s right, but nowadays we want our heroes to have flaws and make the wrong choices,&quot; he pointed out. Despite Superman&#39;s dwindling stardom, he says the superhero still inspires. &quot;He shows us what we could be if we did the right thing. Not the easiest path to follow, but the right one.&quot;
When she was younger, &lt;a href=&quot;http://ireport.cnn.com/docs/DOC-984392&quot;&gt;Melissa Daigle&lt;/a&gt; remembers hating to read. So, her father, a comic book fan, introduced her to Superman comic books to improve her reading comprehension. Today, Superman inspires her on many levels. &quot;Whether to be honest in my own mistakes, (have) compassion for others or to believe in the good of others. It isn&#39;t always easy to do so, but I continually strive to be the best I can be,&quot; she said.
&lt;a href=&quot;http://ireport.cnn.com/docs/DOC-986894&quot;&gt;Jamie Kelley, &lt;/a&gt;here with his wife, Ronda, got married on October 9, 2009 - 13 years to the day after Clark Kent married Lois Lane in the comics. The couple often visits Metropolis, Illinois, for its annual &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/06/06/travel/town-where-superman-lives/&quot;&gt;&quot;Superman Celebration.&quot; &lt;/a&gt;As for why Superman has been such a big part of Kelley&#39;s life, he said the character has an aspirational quality he admires. &quot;The idea of what we can be, if we hold fast to our humanity, our hopes. Superman&#39;s embodiment of this is my favorite memory of the character, what draws me to him, and why he is so iconic.&quot;
&lt;a href=&quot;http://ireport.cnn.com/docs/DOC-987137&quot;&gt;Kenny Rich&lt;/a&gt; travels from the small town of Clarkton, Missouri, to the Metropolis event each year, and has met many of the &quot;Superman&quot; celebrities there over the years, such as &quot;Superman Returns&quot; star Brandon Routh. His tight-knit community of Superman fans pitched in to donate parts of their collections to a&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.stltoday.com/news/local/metro/stolen-superman-collection-returned-suspect-in-jail/article_ca023a0b-df7b-5f2d-b86e-6b5c2327b04f.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; fellow fan&lt;/a&gt; after his Superman collection was stolen.
&lt;a href=&quot;http://ireport.cnn.com/docs/DOC-984249&quot;&gt;Matthew Blanchard&#39;s&lt;/a&gt; earliest memories of Superman are from the Christopher Reeve films. He doesn&#39;t think Superman has fallen from the &quot;top tier&quot; of superheroes, but that in fact, his legacy has endured the test of time. &quot;I think he is so admired because he is the epitome of &#39;the good guy,&#39;&quot; he said. &quot;Superman has all that Kryptonian strength, but I think what so many people are inspired by is his strength of character.&quot; Blanchard is seen here sporting a shirt with the new &quot;Man of Steel&quot; movie logo.