Want to bridge divides? Start with a blueberry and cherry crisp

Philippa P.B. Hughes is a creative strategist and social sculptor who designs art-fueled projects for curious folks to engage with art and with one another. She leads CuriosityConnects.us, a partner in Looking For America, a national series inviting politically diverse guests to talk to each other face-to-face, using art as the starting point for conversation. The views expressed in this commentary are her own. View more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) "Build the wall. Don't let the refugees in," said my immigrant mother not long after the 2016 election. She'd finagled 17 members of our family into the US resettlement program when Vietnam fell to the communists after the withdrawal of American forces in 1975. Our family ended up in Richmond, Virginia.

Richmond was a challenging place for me -- a half-Asian kid who did not fit neatly into its clear black and white racial divide or a socioeconomic hierarchy that disregarded the social status our family had lost when we fled our homeland. But it did teach me how to operate in uncomfortable spaces that are sometimes filled with contradictions.

And yet, my mother's political views, years later, still baffled me.

So, when President Donald Trump won the 2016 election, as all my friends in our solid blue Washington, DC, bubble were veering helplessly between catatonic depression, colossal rage and outright panic, I posted an invitation on Facebook asking anyone who voted for him to join me for dinner at my home. I wanted to know why almost 63 million other people voted for a man whose character and policy proposals I found abhorrent.

And I realized the ideological divide between my mother and me was probably a lot like the divide in the country at large. For a long time, we hadn't really understood one another -- but more than that, we hadn't wanted to. I'd stopped talking about politics with anyone who didn't already agree with me years ago. In the aftermath of the election, I realized how harmful that was.

