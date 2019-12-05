Want to bridge divides? Start with a blueberry and cherry crisp

Richmond was a challenging place for me -- a half-Asian kid who did not fit neatly into its clear black and white racial divide
or a socioeconomic hierarchy that disregarded the social status our family had lost when we fled our homeland. But it did teach me how to operate in uncomfortable spaces that are sometimes filled with contradictions.
And yet, my mother's political views, years later, still baffled me.
So, when President Donald Trump won the 2016 election, as all my friends in our solid blue Washington, DC, bubble were veering helplessly between catatonic depression, colossal rage and outright panic, I posted an invitation on Facebook asking anyone who voted for him to join me for dinner at my home. I wanted to know why almost 63 million other people voted
for a man whose character and policy proposals I found abhorrent.
And I realized the ideological divide between my mother and me was probably a lot like the divide in the country at large. For a long time, we hadn't really understood one another -- but more than that, we hadn't wanted to. I'd stopped talking about politics with anyone who didn't already agree with me years ago. In the aftermath of the election, I realized how harmful that was.
Enabled by a high tolerance for discomfort and driven by curiosity, I embarked on a journey across the political spectrum, one conversation at a time. My goal was less about promoting civil discourse and more about understanding what had pushed us into separate tribes, unable to speak to each other or work together for the benefit of all Americans.
No Trump supporters initially accepted my invitation, which surprised me a little, considering the number of social media brawls that had taken place on my Facebook page during the campaign. What truly shocked me, though, was the vitriol from liberal friends like Jay Clark, who wrote an email to me that read, "These people will continue to operate on knee jerk, hate-based, simplistic thinking. It's never compassionate and they deserve to be thrown in prison."
I vehemently disagreed with the assertion that everyone who voted for Trump was despicable -- including my staunchly Catholic pro-life friend, my longtime surfing buddy who'd seen me through breast cancer and my mother. But, with persistence, some conservative voters accepted my invitation, and I began hosting dinners in my home, each one ending with a blueberry and cherry crisp that would dissolve into a symbolic purple goo.
Then I decided to take my social experiment one step further. I teamed up with the School of Public Affairs at American University and New American Economy to launch Looking For America
, a series of cross-political dinners about immigration, in which we invite people from across the political spectrum to experience art, share personal stories and break bread together. No one is trying to persuade anyone, only to understand where others are coming from and see a glimpse of humanity in the person across the table.
In preparation for each dinner, I visit each community to organize event logistics with local partners. In Sioux City, Iowa, I found myself whispering with my collaborators in a bustling cafe they'd assured me was friendly to liberals like us. We were in a congressional district Trump