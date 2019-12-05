Bushfire smoke wreaks havoc at Australian golf tournament

(CNN) Bushfire smoke swamping a golf tournament in Australia forced one player to don a face mask and another to complain of burning eyes and coughing fits.

Deadly fires first broke out in New South Wales several weeks ago and continue to blaze across the state as the Australian summer approaches.

New Zealander Ryan Chisnall, who suffers from asthma, struggled to breathe in the conditions at the Australian Open in Sydney and was handed a mask by a spectator midway through his first round.

"I don't know if (the mask) helped, but I gave it a whirl for a bit and tried it out," Chisnall, who shot one under par, was quoted as saying in the Sydney Morning Herald . "I was always going to just keep going.

"It's pretty bruising. It's an emotional roller coaster and you go through ups and downs. Physically I feel fine. It's just the constant cough. By the end of the day the head starts to hurt a little bit because you're coughing so much."

