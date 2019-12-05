Pantone's Color of the Year is a calming start to 2020

Back in 1999, before the start of the new decade (and century), Pantone chose Cerulean blue as its very first Color of the Year, the hue that best captured that current moment. And now, as we enter 2020, Pantone's newest Color of the Year is Classic Blue (19-4052), another shade that exemplifies timelessness and simplicity.

According to the official site, this variation of blue was chosen for the fact that it instills "calm, confidence, and connection" and that the blue hue "highlights our desire for a dependable and stable foundation on which to build as we cross the threshold into a new era."

What exactly does this mean for you as you enter the New Year? Pantone's Color of the Year sets the tone of upcoming designs in the home goods, tech gadgets, makeup space and practically every other category of shopping in between. So be prepared to see Classic Blue a lot over the course of the next few months.

And if you're ready to deck out your home, and more, in this trendy hue, the good news is you won't have to wait. Right now, tons of retailers are getting in on the action. Case in point: the 20 vibrant items below.

Kanken Classic Backpack ($49.99; amazon.com)

This iconic backpack design (which is both dirt- and water-resistant) is also getting in on the Classic Blue action.

JBL On-Ear Headphones ($14.95; walmart.com)

Commute in style with this pair of JBL over-ear headphones, now just $14.95.

Ricco Bello Classic Notebook ($12.99; amazon.com)

This Classic Blue college-ruled notebook is ideal for all your 2020 goal setting.

Belz Armchair ($213.34, originally $349.99; wayfair.com)

Not only does this vibrant armchair come with a near-perfect rating from over 800 Wayfair customers, but right now it's on sale for nearly $100 off its original price tag.

JBL Flip 4 Waterproof Portable Speaker ($79.95; amazon.com)

With up to 12 hours of battery life and a waterproof design, this portable speaker is ideal for both shower karaoke sessions and day trips to the beach.

Marc Fisher Ulani Pointy Toe Bootie ($113.37; nordstrom.com)

Even your footwear can have a dose of Classic Blue. These pointy suede boots from Marc Fisher are a unique spin on the classic winter bootie.

Trenza Pillow ($65; nordstrom.com)

Give your living or bedroom space a touch of Pantone's new hue with this geometric throw pillow.

The North Face Cragmont Fleece Jacket ($149; thenorthface.com)

You can never go wrong with a plush sherpa fleece jacket this time of year. Featuring snap detailing and deep pockets, this is how you do Classic Blue in style.

Coach Slim Billfold Wallet ($75, originally $125; coach.com)

If you're ready to Marie Kondo your wallet, this slim design (which can hold six credit cards as well as full-length bills) will help ensure all your essentials are perfectly organized.

Marimekko Fokus Duvet Cover ($99.99; nordstrom.com)

Legendary Scandinavian design house Marimekko is delivering on its '60s charm with this striking duvet design.

SoundLink Micro Speaker ($79.95, originally $99.95; bose.com)

Don't let its small design fool you, the Bose SoundLink Micro Speaker boasts stellar high-fidelity sound. It also can be controlled via Google Assistant for complete hands-free control.

Limited-Edition Handmade Mug ($45; food52.com)

This one-of-a-kind artisan mug draws design inspiration from a skep, or the straw hive once used to keep bees.

Crocs Women's Classic Mule ($39.99; amazon.com)

Love them or hate them, Crocs are still going strong, mainly because of their lightweight and ultra-comfortable design. This version also happens to color-swatch perfectly to the 2020 Pantone color.

Macy's Claro Modern Vintage Highball Glass, Set of 4 ($16.79, originally $40; macys.com)

These highball glasses look just as good on your dining table as they do front row center on your bar cart.

Dyson V7 Vacuum Cleaner ($264.99, originally $399.99; amazon.com)

Even your cordless vacuum cleaner comes in a Classic Blue shade. This popular design from Dyson can suction up dirt and debris around your home with ease.

Solid Sweater Fleece Bed Blanket ($23.75, originally $25; target.com)

Want to hygge your home? A buttery soft fleece blanket, like this design from Target, is a solid place to start.

Dell Wireless Mouse ($19.34; amazon.com)

Cut the cord on your computing process with this wireless mouse, which features a contoured design, three clickable buttons and a scroll wheel for easy use.

Topshop Scallop Satin Blouse ($55; nordstrom.com)

Inspiration from the '70s is in full swing with this satin blouse from Topshop, with scalloped detailing and billowy sleeves.

Urban Renewal Washed Canvas Tote Bag ($39; urbanoutfitters.com)

You might not be able to tell at first glance, but this bag was made from salvaged, up-cycled garments and other discarded fabrics, making it not only on-trend but also very eco-friendly.

Jam Paper Jumbo Paper Clips ($7.49; amazon.com)

Who said your office supplies can't also be decked out in Classic Blue? We're big fans of the subtle pop of color these jumbo paper clips provide to your otherwise generic documents and office paperwork.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.