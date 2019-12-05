Go gift shopping at Nisolo's BOGO sale

Make holiday shopping easier on yourself this year by picking up two gifts for the price of one. Right now, Nisolo, a company all about ethically made goods, is offering up a BOGO deal as part of its Good Tidings sale event, using promo code GOODTIDINGS.

Select items at Nisolo, including several of the brand's sturdy-yet-comfortable booties, mules, oxfords, slides and sneakers, are buy one, get one (of equal or lesser value) free. Also up for grabs: accessories like tote bags and clutches, Baggu packable backpacks and nylon sacks, Corkcicle tumblers, Paddywax and P.F. Candle Co. candles, United By Blue bags and much more. Each of these outside brands is part of Nisolo's Ethical Marketplace, which showcases select products from equally eco-friendly companies.

Just be sure about what you want before you buy; this BOGO deal is exchange-only. Otherwise, you can use this promo multiple times to ensure everyone on your list is on the receiving end of something delightful and sustainable. For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.