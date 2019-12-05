Assemble the perfect holiday gift with this one-day Magformers sale

One of the hottest toys of the holiday season, Magformers brings the intrigue of magnets to the world of building blocks. Now, as part of Amazon's 12 Days of Deals, 10 different Magformers sets are on sale Thursday only.

The STEM-friendly toys on sale Thursday range in price from $19.99 for a 16-piece set to $94.98 for a 144-piece set that's sure to satisfy even the most advanced Magformers fan.

For those who have yet to be mesmerized by a Magformers creation, these magnetic shapes allow builders of all ages to build 3D structures with the help of included activity cards — or innovate their own designs. When playtime is over, the Magformers stack easily for simple storage. Toddlers will get a kick out of the "Paw Patrol"-themed set, while older kids will surely spend hours with the Space Episode and Walking Robot Car sets.

This Magformers deal was made for holiday gifting, so pick up a set for each of the kids on your list before midnight Thursday, when this deal will be disassembled. For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.