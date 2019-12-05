Cozy up this holiday season with pajamas for the whole family

When the weather outside is frightful, is there anything more delightful than snuggling up in a cozy new pair of pajamas? With the holidays looming, it's the most tempting time of year to grab a new pair for yourself or your whole family, whether you're gunning to have the best family Christmas pajamas in your Instagram feed or just want to snuggle up.

From classic warm flannel styles to cotton sets in fun, festive prints, we've rounded up the 20 best family pajamas for the holidays. Just don't be surprised if you find yourself unable to leave the house, but we won't judge if you make a peppermint latte run in one of these holiday picks.

And if you're looking for presents other than pajamas, we have specialized guides for all the best gifts for her, gifts for him, gifts for pets, top-rated Amazon gifts and gifts for that super unique person in your life, too.

For her

Rachel Parcel Thermal Pajamas ($59; nordstrom.com)

Check this out: A two-piece thermal pajama set in classic black and white that will keep you both cozy and chic at the same time.

Target Holiday Reindeer Pajama Set ($29.99; target.com)

Just like Rudolph, you'll glow in these pink flannel jammies with a pretty reindeer print. Grab a cup of cocoa, your favorite blanket and cue the snuggles.

PJ Salvage Snowed In Pajama Pants ($58; nordstrom.com)

For mornings when you look out your window and all you see is white, slip on these snowflake-covered pajama pants made of super-soft jersey to keep you warm. Matching snowflake pajama shirt sold separately.

Nordstrom Thermal Pajamas ($59; nordstrom.com)

Open your gifts in style Christmas morning in festive tree-print thermal jammies. The henley-style top and jogger-like bottoms will be just another sign to Santa that you belong on the nice list.

Stars Above Striped Pajama Set ($29.99; target.com)

If you love candy canes (and, really, who doesn't?), this red and white striped flannel pajama set is a must. Soft, warm and stylish, it's perfect for Christmas Eve photos, but will still look lovely come Valentine's Day.

For him

Nordstrom Striped Pajamas ($59; nordstrom.com)

Stripe it rich in this pajama set that comes with a matching crew neck top and elastic/drawstring bottom. They're just right for challenging your nieces and nephews to their new video games during the holiday break.

Macy's Papa Bear Pajama Set ($27.99, originally $39.99; macys.com)

No one will care if your porridge is too hot or too cold in these Papa Bear PJs that are, you guessed it, just right.

Nordstrom Men's Flannel Pajamas ($59.50; nordstrom.com)

When Netflix and chill is at the top of your to-do list, reach for these classic navy and red plaid flannel PJs. Popcorn most definitely required.

L.L. Bean Scotch Plaid Flannel Pajamas ($69.95; llbean.com)

Prepare to be snuggled when you wear these ultra-soft 100% Portuguese flannel pajamas in classic Scotch plaid. Just add eggnog and cookies for the perfect winter trifecta. Slàinte!

PajamaGram Mens Flannel Pajama Set (starting at $47.99; amazon.com)

With 100% flannel pants and a hooded sweatshirt with fleece lining, this set is all about feeling warm and fuzzy.

For the kids

Tucker+Tate Santa Fitted Pajama Set ($35; nordstrom.com)

"Santa! I know him!" Your little Buddy the Elf will squeal with delight when he's wearing these soft cotton jammies featuring the guy with the bushy white beard. Available in toddler to big boy sizes.

Burt's Bees Baby Footed Sleeper PJs (starting at $11.20; amazon.com)

Baby's first Christmas couldn't be cuter with this 100% organic cotton unisex sleeper from Burt's Bees Baby. The tasteful tree design, diagonal zipper and non-slip footie grips are just icing on the fruitcake.

Family Feeling Unisex Reindeer Pajama Set (starting at $14.99; amazon.com)

Be prepared for plenty of reindeer games when your little ones gear up in these cute, soft fitted pajamas. Extra points for the fun Fair Isle print.

Kids' L.L. Bean Flannel Pajamas ($39.95; llbean.com)

When you wanna get, well, wicked comfy, reach for these adorable pajamas. The message on the jersey-knit crew neck top, along with warm flannel pants, says it all.

Petit Lem Girls' Holiday Nightgown (starting at $13.77; amazon.com)

When it's off to grandmother's house we go, best pack this sweet nightgown that is filled with holiday cheer. Let the spoiling commence!

For the whole family

Target Holiday Llama Family Pajamas Collection ($10-$24.99; target.com)

If you find yourself humming "fa la la la llama" this holiday season, it's time to swipe up these way cute jammies to put a fresh twist on festive for everyone in the family — even the pet dog! A bonus: The hooded sherpa sweatshirts come with llama ears.

Macy's Matching Merry Family Pajamas ($7.99-$20.99, originally $9.99-$39.99; macys.com)

Dig out the tripod and set the camera timer: These PJs for mom, dad, sis, bro, baby and even the family dog are sure to make your holiday card merry and bright. From the baseball-style tops to the snowflake-print pants, how could you not get into the spirit of things with this matching set?

Macy's Matching Tree-Print Pajamas ($10.49-$20.99, originally $19.99-$39.99, macys.com)

Tinsel? Check. Ornaments? Check. Strings of lights? Check. Matching tree pajamas for the whole clan? Check, check, check and check. This collection earns extra style points for its simple tree design that can be worn long after the last bulb is safely stored away.

Yaffi Ho Ho Ho Matching Family Pajamas ($11-$26.49; amazon.com)

When Santa's sleigh is landing on sand, not snow, reach for these short-sleeved pajama sets that are packed with festiveness and totally Instagram-worthy come Christmas morning.

Macy's Matching Family Polar Bear Pajamas ($7.99-$17.99, originally $9.99-$39.99; macys.com)

Polar Vortex got you down? Suit up in these matching one-piece polar bear-print PJs for an instant mood boost. In fact, we think the extra soft fleece and whimsical design will have you praying for cold.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed price at the time of publication.