(CNN) Authorities in Australia have seized a record-breaking haul of methamphetamine worth $820 million, hidden inside stereo speakers shipped from Thailand, the country's federal police and border force announced.

The massive bust fetched 1.596 metric tons (1.75 US tons) of meth -- the largest haul on record in the country -- worth almost 1.2 billion Australian dollars ($820 million). A further 37 kilograms (37.4 pounds) of heroin worth 18.5 million Australian dollars ($12.6 million) was also seized. The drugs were found concealed inside the speakers at several locations across Melbourne.

The two agencies alleged in a joint press release that the drugs were imported by two men and a woman, all in their late 30s. Two of the suspects were described by Australian Federal Police (AFP) Deputy Commissioner Neil Gaughan as "trusted insiders" in the customs industry.

A spokeswoman for the AFP said the duo were not employed by the government.

If convicted, the three suspects could face life in prison, authorities said.

