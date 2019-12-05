A woman in India was set on fire on her way to her own rape trial

New Delhi (CNN) A 23-year-old woman in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh was set on fire Thursday as she traveled to testify at the trial of two men accused of raping her, according to police.

The unidentified woman told police she was attacked on the way to the railway station in Unnao, where she and the alleged rapists are from, according to local senior police official Gaurav Kumar Tripathi.

The woman is in critical condition with burns to 90% of her body, according to Dr. Pradeep Tiwari of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Hospital in Lucknow.

The woman told police that the two men, who stand accused of raping her in March, were involved in Thursday's attack, along with their respective fathers and a nephew. One of the two accused rapists was out on bail, and the other one had been on the run, police told CNN.

The woman was set to travel to the town of Rae Bareli -- where the alleged rape took place in March -- for the trial.

