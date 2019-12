(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:

-- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi requested the House proceed with articles of impeachment, a historic step that is likely to make Donald Trump the third president in US history to be impeached.

-- Trump asked the Supreme Court to block the House's subpoena for his financial records

-- Analysis: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's viral comments and remarks at NATO have brought anxiety to some Canadians.

-- Former Secretary of State John Kerry endorsed Joe Biden in the 2020 race.