(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:
-- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi requested the House proceed with articles of impeachment, a historic step that is likely to make Donald Trump the third president in US history to be impeached.
-- Trump asked the Supreme Court to block the House's subpoena for his financial records
-- Analysis: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's viral comments and remarks at NATO have brought anxiety to some Canadians.
-- Former Secretary of State John Kerry endorsed Joe Biden in the 2020 race.
-- Two teenagers were killed by their mother's boyfriend after an argument over his cigarette smoke escalated, police say.
-- A 23-year-old woman in India was set on fire on her way to the trial of two men accused of raping her.
-- CNN's Nicole Chavez takes a look at the racial significance Travyon Martin's case after news of George Zimmerman's lawsuit against the Martins broke.
-- Mariah Carey and Amazon Music have teamed up to create a mini documentary to tell the story behind her holiday classic.