Cardi B is on her way to Africa to perform for the first time in Nigeria and Ghana

Photos: Some global music stars performing in Africa Cardi B is heading to Africa for the first time to perform at the LiveSpot X festival in Nigeria and Ghana on December 7 and 8.

Photos: Some global music stars performing in Africa US singer Beyonce performed during a concert in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia in 2007. Beyonce's concert was part of Ethiopia's yearlong celebration of its 2,000th birthday according to its ancient calendar.

Photos: Some global music stars performing in Africa The global superstar also performed with her husband Jay-Z at the Global Citizen Festival in 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Photos: Some global music stars performing in Africa In 2016, Rihanna performed at the ABSA rugby stadium in Durban, South Africa, as part of her three date concert tour.

Photos: Some global music stars performing in Africa Rapper Nicki Minaj in 2016 made appearances in Cape town, Durban and Johannesburg, South Africa where she performed some of her hit songs.

Photos: Some global music stars performing in Africa Justin Bieber kicked off his 2017 'Believe' tour in Cape Town. He also performed in Johannesburg.

Photos: Some global music stars performing in Africa Ed Sheeran performs during the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 at FNB Stadium on December 2, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Photos: Some global music stars performing in Africa Rapper and producer Pharrell Williams was among the star-studded line up at the 2018 Mandela 100 Global Citizen Festival in Johannesburg, South Africa.