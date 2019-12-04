A city is debating whether to demolish a piece of Whitey Bulger's grisly history

(CNN) A piece of Whitey Bulger's grisly history could be demolished in Boston, but the city has 10 days to decide.

The home, nicknamed "The Haunty" in Bulger's time, went up for sale four months ago for a cool $3.5 million. The house dates to 1885 and is 1,975 square feet but the lot itself is 5,000 square feet. It was advertised as a great place to build four townhome units with a set of plans ready to go.

A buyer decided to do just that. However, since the home is more than 50 years old, it is considered to possibly have historic significance. To demolish it, the Boston Landmarks Commission must decide its historical value.

The form for the demolition was submitted on Monday, so the BLC has eight more days to decide if it will allow the buyer to tear down the home.

