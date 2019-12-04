Guards suspended after teen inmate tried to hang himself inside New York jail

(CNN) The New York City Department of Correction suspended three officers and one captain after an 18-year-old inmate was found unresponsive at a city jail last week, the Department of Correction confirmed to CNN.

Correction Commissioner Cynthia Brann said in a statement to CNN that her department is investigating and she referred the incident, which happened November 28, to the city's Department of Investigation which is conducting an independent inquiry.

Brann was responding to a report that at least five corrections officers did not act for seven minutes while the inmate tried to hang himself, according to the New York Times, which cited four people with knowledge of the matter.

Some of the corrections officers watched the suicide attempt, according to the New York Times.

The inmate was hospitalized and put in a medically induced coma on Tuesday, the Times reported.

