A mother in Kentucky was arrested for selling her baby for $2,000, police say

By Nicole Chavez and Rebekah Riess, CNN

Updated 12:17 AM ET, Wed December 4, 2019

Maria Domingo-Perez was arrested Tuesday after reports that a woman gave away a child in Kentucky, police said.
(CNN)A mother in Kentucky has been accused of selling her baby for $2,000, police said.

Police contacted Maria Domingo-Perez, 31, after officials at Parker Bennett Curry Elementary School in Bowling Green, Kentucky, reported that a woman was giving away a child, police said.
Catarina Jose Felipe, 37.
Domingo-Perez initially gave officers "conflicting statements" but police said she later admitted to giving the baby to a man and a woman.
Jose Manuel Pascual, 45.
The couple, 37-year-old Catarina Jose Felipe and 45-year-old Jose Manuel Pascual, told detectives they had paid $2,000 for the baby, police said.
    Authorities didn't discuss the gender or age of the baby.
    The mother, Felipe and Pascual were arrested and charged with selling/purchasing a child for adoption on Tuesday, police and jail records show.
      It was not immediately clear whether the suspects are represented by an attorney yet.
      Police said the baby and Domingo-Perez's other four children are in protective custody.