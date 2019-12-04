3 Georgetown basketball players are accused of burglary in civil complaints and one is no longer with the team

(CNN) Two Washington, DC, women have filed civil complaints against Georgetown University basketball players who they say stole items from their home, according to court documents.

The case became public this week after the university announced sophomore Josh LeBlanc would not play the rest of the season, then clarified Tuesday that he was pulled because he intends to transfer.

He and two other Georgetown players -- Myron Gardner and Galen Alexander -- are accused in the alleged burglary, according to civil complaints filed in November by two women. Gardner and Alexander are still on the Hoyas' roster.

One woman was granted a temporary restraining order against LeBlanc and Alexander on November 14, online court records show. One of her housemates also requested a restraining order against Gardner. That request has yet to be heard in court.

No criminal charges have been filed against any of the men, local police say, but investigations are continuing.

