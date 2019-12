Cruise line sexual assault reports for third quarter jump by 67 percent from 2018

(CNN) Cruise lines sailing from US ports reported 35 alleged sexual assaults in the third quarter of this year, an increase of 67% from the same period a year ago, according to data compiled by the US Department of Transportation.

Of the reports from July 1 to September 30, 27 were allegedly committed by passengers, five by crew members and three by other people, the chart says

Most of the incident reports were from the largest cruise line, Carnival, which had 20 alleged assaults -- 17 allegedly by passengers, one by a crew member and two by unspecified other people.

Royal Caribbean had eight reports of sexual assault -- four by passengers, three by crew and one by an unspecified person.

In all, 12 cruise lines submitted crime data through a federal law, the Cruise Vessel Security and Safety Act (CVSSA), which lays out security requirements for most ships embarking and disembarking in the US.

Read More