For a year, Catholics have pleaded for this bishop to resign. He finally did

(CNN) For more than a year, thousands of Catholics in Buffalo pleaded, protested and prayed for Bishop Richard Malone to resign. They circulated petitions, held placards at prayer vigils, even tried to meet Malone's plane at the airport.

On Wednesday, these Buffalo Catholics finally got their wish, when the Vatican announced that Pope Francis had accepted Malone's resignation. No reason was immediately given. All bishops are required to submit their resignation to the Pope when they turn 75. Malone is 73.

Since the Catholic Church's clergy sexual abuse crisis reignited in 2018, bishops across the country have come under greater scrutiny for the crimes and cover ups alleged to have occurred on their watch. Few faced louder and more persistent accusations than Malone, who had led the diocese of some 600,000 Catholics since 2012.

Both the FBI and New York's Attorney General are investigating clergy abuse and cover ups in the Buffalo diocese, according to the Buffalo News . The newspaper has also reported that more than 220 lawsuits have been filed against the diocese alleging clergy abuse. Already, Buffalo has paid abuse survivors more than $175 million through a victim's compensation fund.

In October, the Vatican announced its own investigation -- called an Apostolic Visitation -- into the Buffalo diocese. The results of that probe have not been made public. Malone was among a contingent of bishops from the United States who met with Pope Francis last month in Rome as part of regularly scheduled "ad limina" meetings.

Read More