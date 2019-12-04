25 Baltimore corrections officers indicted for allegedly leading a 'criminal enterprise' and using excessive force

(CNN) More than two dozen Baltimore corrections officers have been indicted on charges related to using excessive force toward and intimidating detainees, officials announced Tuesday.

The 25 officers of the Baltimore Central Regional Tactical Unit face 236 counts, including conspiracy to promote and maintain a criminal organization by unlawful means, participation and conspiracy to participate in a criminal gang, first and second-degree assault, conspiracy to commit misconduct in office, and other related charges, Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby told reporters during a news conference.

"If you break the law and you break the trust the public has placed within you, you will face the consequences," Mosby said.

The indictments stem from a long-term investigation, led by the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, into allegations of excessive force toward and intimidation of inmates in state-run pre-trial facilities, Mosby said.

Investigators discovered that the officers were operating a "criminal enterprise" and their actions are alleged to have included violent assaults, tampering with and destroying evidence and falsifying official public documents to maintain dominance and shield its members from law enforcement, Mosby said.

