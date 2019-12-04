Princess Anne shrugs as Queen gestures for her to greet Donald Trump in viral video

London (CNN) Justin Trudeau's conversation with several world leaders about US President Donald Trump isn't the only moment to get people talking about NATO's two-day summit, after Britain's Princess Anne was caught on camera shrugging at Queen Elizabeth II.

In a video filmed at Buckingham Palace's NATO reception on Tuesday evening, the Queen -- along with Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall -- is seen shaking hands with Trump and his wife Melania.

The 93-year-old monarch then looks over, apparently to check which world leader she is due to receive next, before noticing her daughter standing in the background by the door.

Queen Elizabeth says something inaudible towards Anne in the distance, before the Princess Royal shrugs and can be heard replying: "It's just me," before adding: "and this lot," as the group around the Queen chuckle.

According to Britain's PA Media news agency, Princess Anne was pointing to members of the royal household, including the Deputy Master of the Household, Lt. Col. Anthony Charles Richards, and William Peel, the Lord Chamberlain.

Princess Anne speaking to German Chancellor Angela Merkel at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday night.