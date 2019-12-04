(CNN) Every Christmas, big companies and high street brands pump serious money into making their annual holiday TV commercial.

But this year, a family-made ad, starring a hardware store owner's 2-year-old son and costing a mere $130 to make, has captured the hearts of viewers around the world.

Tom Jones, who runs family-owned Haford Hardware store in Rhayader, Wales , has been making seasonal ads and posting them on social media for three years. This year's commercial stars his 2-year-old son Arthur, and follows him as he helps out in the store over the Christmas period.

Since being posted on Sunday, the video has been watched 49,000 times on YouTube, 3,000 times on Facebook and liked 1,500 times on Twitter.

"We've had a great response these last two years, but nothing like this year. It's just been crazy," Jones told CNN.

