France looks to 1995 as it braces for pension reform strikes and protests

Paris, France (CNN) The last time France reached for a universal pension system, Jacques Chirac was president, Alain Juppé was his prime minister and, like today, a wave of freezing cold had descended on the country.

Juppé, hoping to balance the country's books ahead of the switch to the euro, announced social security reform and the harmonization of France's varied pensions system and, in particular, the end of the "special regimes" enjoyed by public sector workers.

French Prime Minister Alain Juppé during a weekly parliament question and answer session in November 1995.

After two million people took to the streets and nearly three weeks of near total paralysis, the pension reform was dropped and Juppé saved his premiership. But not for long. Two years later the right lost the legislative power they would spend years fighting to regain. Reform has not been attempted since. Until now.

Emmanuel Macron has announced reforms that would put an end to the 42 retirement schemes currently in place in France.

The idea is that the schemes, which include special provisions for certain professions, like rail workers and train drivers who benefit from early retirement, would be unified into a single points-based system that would give all workers the same rights.

French President Emmanuel Macron during the NATO summit in the United Kingdom.

